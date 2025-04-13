Gurban Gurbanov's former team - 7 matches, 0 goals

Fakel, where Qarabag's head coach Gurban Gurbanov played in 1999-2002, is on a losing streak.

Voronezh representative has not scored a goal in the Russian championship for 7 matches and is currently in the penultimate - 15th place, Idman.biz reports.

Nyiregyhaza, which is also in the penultimate - 11th place in Hungary, has failed to find a way into the opponent's goal in the last 6 rounds.

In French Ligue 1, outsiders Montpellier and Angers have also reached a goalless streak of 5 matches.

Idman.biz