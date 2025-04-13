WATCH: Ronaldo's brace secures victory for Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo has added the 932nd and 933rd goals of his illustrious career.

The Portuguese superstar found the net twice for Al-Nassr in their Saudi Pro League clash, Idman.biz reports.

His brace came in a crucial 2-1 win over Al-Riyadh in Matchday 27, with goals in the 56th and 64th minutes. Ronaldo played a decisive role in securing all three points for his team.

Following the win, Al-Nassr now sit third in the standings with 57 points.

For the record, Ronaldo has scored 136 goals for the Portuguese national team and 797 goals in club competitions throughout his career.

