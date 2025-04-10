WATCH: 50 years ago Atlético Madrid won Intercontinental Cup Victory

Exactly 50 years ago, on April 10, 1975, Atlético Madrid claimed the Intercontinental Cup for the first and only time in the club’s history.

The Spanish side earned the title after defeating Argentina’s Independiente over two legs, Idman.biz reports.

Despite losing the first match 0–1, Atlético turned things around with a 2–0 win in the return leg, securing the trophy as runners-up of the European Cup.

In addition to 11 LaLiga titles — the most recent in 2021 — Atlético Madrid boasts an impressive international record, with 3 UEFA Europa League titles, 1 UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, and 3 UEFA Super Cups.

Idman.biz