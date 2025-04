A new anti-record has been set in the English Premier League.

Leicester City has now lost 8 consecutive home matches without scoring a single goal, Idman.biz reports.

The Foxes extended this unfortunate streak in their match against Newcastle. The visitors celebrated a 3-0 victory, marking the worst run of its kind in Premier League history.

After 31 rounds, Leicester sits in 19th place in the league standings.

Idman.biz