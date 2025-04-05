Urfan Abbasov: "The answer will be heavier"

"It was clear before the match will be heavy. We knew whom we played."

The company said that the player of Araz-Nakhchivan Urfan Abbasov said.

The wing defender Qarabag shared his views on the first match of the semifinal stage of the semifinals of the Azerbaijan Cup, which defeated 1: 0. Qarabag is a strong opponent. But we did not go out empty-handed. We try to put our strength in the square. Thankfully, we were well defended and acquired. Even some episodes were, if we used them would be better. "

According to the his opinions, you should play more careful against the opponent such as Qarabag: "The opponent has the power that you can use the sudden mistake you left. We have tried to be careful, I think we did not get bad."

Abbasov said the answer would be heavier: "We will spend more power. But there is still time. We will analyze our match."

The player also touched upon a total victory in the Premier League in 2025: "We have lost a bad time. We have lost points in meetings we can win. But we have matches. We want to win points and good results."

Idman.biz