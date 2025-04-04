4 April 2025
Azerbaijan’s toughest foes: Men’s World Best Goalscorer 2025

Football
News
4 April 2025 09:33
Men’s World Best Goalscorer 2025 has been revealed.

The IFFHS has released a list of the top goal scorers across all competitions for the first three months of 2025, Idman.biz reports.

Leading the rankings are France’s star players, who will face Azerbaijan in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Ousmane Dembélé has scored 23 goals for both the national team and PSG, while Kylian Mbappé has netted 19 goals for France and Real Madrid.

The top three is completed by Victor Osimhen, who has scored 17 goals for Galatasaray and the Nigerian national team.

The list includes 50 players who have scored at least 10 goals.

