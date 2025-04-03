3 April 2025
EN

Aleksander Ceferin: "UEFA pump 97 percent of its revenue back into European football"

Football
News
3 April 2025 18:10
15
Aleksander Ceferin: "UEFA pump 97 percent of its revenue back into European football"

"We are not a cold and unfeeling profit machine," stated UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin during the organization’s recent congress.

Addressing frequent claims that UEFA is overly focused on making money, the Slovenian official emphasized: "I often hear UEFA is too focused on making money… but we are not a cold and unfeeling profit machine; we're a fundraising and distribution marvel – with a conscience. Because we distribute these funds – a whole 97% in fact. We pump it back into European football. For the benefit of the many, not just a few."

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Araz-Nakhchivan’s foreign star: "Qarabag is very strong, we must be ready for everything"
17:58
Football

Araz-Nakhchivan’s foreign star: "Qarabag is very strong, we must be ready for everything"

Araz-Nakhchivan’s Brazilian midfielder Carlos Jatoba has shared his thoughts on his team’s 1-0 victory over Qarabag

Qarabag to face Aston Villa in EPE U14 Youth Easter Cup
17:31
Football

Qarabag to face Aston Villa in EPE U14 Youth Easter Cup

The tournament will take place in the Netherlands from April 18 to 20

Pavol Shafranko: "We will be the ones advancing"
17:19
Football

Pavol Shafranko: "We will be the ones advancing"

The 30-year-old forward reflected on his team’s 2-1 victory over Neftchi
Andriy Shevchenko fails to secure UEFA Executive Committee position
17:10
Football

Andriy Shevchenko fails to secure UEFA Executive Committee position

Andriy Shevchenko’s bid for a spot on the UEFA Executive Committee has been unsuccessful
Unwanted record in Premier League
16:48
Football

Unwanted record in Premier League

The experienced manager has now lost 20 consecutive away matches against Liverpool
Crucial round for Gabala: Possible Premier League return
16:31
Azerbaijan football

Crucial round for Gabala: Possible Premier League return

Gabala, the league leader, is on the verge of securing a return to the Azerbaijan Premier League with seven rounds to spare

Most read

Fenerbahce and Galatasaray set for high-stakes showdown
2 April 10:00
Football

Fenerbahce and Galatasaray set for high-stakes showdown

The Turkish Cup quarter-finals continue today, with two teams set to secure their spots in the semi-finals

Men's World Best International Goalscorer 2025
2 April 09:33
Football

Men's World Best International Goalscorer 2025

The list of the highest goal scorers in international competitions for 2025 has been revealed

Azerbaijan Cup: Semi-finals kick off today
2 April 09:49
Football

Azerbaijan Cup: Semi-finals kick off today

The Azerbaijan Cup semi-final stage begins today, featuring two thrilling matchups

Flick sends request to Barcelona
1 April 09:41
Football

Flick sends request to Barcelona

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has made his decision regarding the club’s winger transfer