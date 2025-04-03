Aleksander Ceferin: "UEFA pump 97 percent of its revenue back into European football"

"We are not a cold and unfeeling profit machine," stated UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin during the organization’s recent congress.

Addressing frequent claims that UEFA is overly focused on making money, the Slovenian official emphasized: "I often hear UEFA is too focused on making money… but we are not a cold and unfeeling profit machine; we're a fundraising and distribution marvel – with a conscience. Because we distribute these funds – a whole 97% in fact. We pump it back into European football. For the benefit of the many, not just a few."

Idman.biz