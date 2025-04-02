2 April 2025
EN

Real Madrid advance to Copa del Rey final after extra-time thriller - VIDEO

Football
News
2 April 2025 09:19
The first Copa del Rey finalist has been determined after a dramatic encounter at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Real Madrid faced Real Sociedad in the semifinal second leg, having won the first match 1-0 away, Idman.biz reports.

However, the Madrid side suffered a 3-4 defeat at home, forcing the match into extra time.

With the tie level on aggregate, Antonio Rüdiger became the hero, scoring the decisive goal in the 115th minute to send Madrid through to the final.

Copa del Rey, semifinal (Second Leg) results
23:30. Real Madrid 3-4 Real Sociedad (Aggregate: 4-4, Real Madrid wins in extra time)
Goals: Endrick (30’), Bellingham (82’), Tchouaméni (86’) – Barrenetxea (16’), Alaba (72’ OG), Oyarzabal (80’, 90+4’)

Atlético Madrid vs. Barcelona (4-4, first leg result)

Idman.biz

