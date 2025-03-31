Man City set unprecedented FA Cup record

Manchester City made history with a remarkable achievement in the FA Cup.

Pep Guardiola’s side has now reached the semi-finals for the seventh consecutive time-a feat never before accomplished in the tournament's history, Idman.biz reports.

City secured their latest semi-final berth by defeating Bournemouth 2-1 in the quarter-finals. They will now face Nottingham Forest in the next stage.

This record further cements Manchester City's dominance under Guardiola, showcasing their consistency in domestic competitions.

Idman.biz