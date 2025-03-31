31 March 2025
EN

Man City set unprecedented FA Cup record

Football
News
31 March 2025 16:23
30
Man City set unprecedented FA Cup record

Manchester City made history with a remarkable achievement in the FA Cup.

Pep Guardiola’s side has now reached the semi-finals for the seventh consecutive time-a feat never before accomplished in the tournament's history, Idman.biz reports.

City secured their latest semi-final berth by defeating Bournemouth 2-1 in the quarter-finals. They will now face Nottingham Forest in the next stage.

This record further cements Manchester City's dominance under Guardiola, showcasing their consistency in domestic competitions.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Barcelona representatives inspect stadiums in Baku - PHOTO
17:49
Football

Barcelona representatives inspect stadiums in Baku - PHOTO

Representatives of the world-famous Barcelona football club have conducted an inspection of two stadiums in Baku

Adino Mustedanagic: "No other country wastes as much talent as Azerbaijan"
17:38
Football

Adino Mustedanagic: "No other country wastes as much talent as Azerbaijan"

Mustedanagic shared his insights on youth football in the country
Unusual award for goalkeeper
17:19
Football

Unusual award for goalkeeper

Norwegian club Bryne’s goalkeeper, Jan de Bur, has received an unusual award
Arif Asadov: “If Neftchi or Sabah win the Cup, Turan Tovuz will face difficulties”
17:00
Football

Arif Asadov: “If Neftchi or Sabah win the Cup, Turan Tovuz will face difficulties”

Former Azerbaijan national team coach Arif Asadov shared his thoughts regarding Qarabag’s qualification

Sabah among global leaders - RESEARCH
16:42
Football

Sabah among global leaders - RESEARCH

Sabah’s 15th draw of the current Misli Premier League season is not just a remarkable result for Azerbaijani football

Dmytro Lytvyn: "No other option, we will fight until the end"
16:09
Football

Dmytro Lytvyn: "No other option, we will fight until the end"

Sabail defender Dmytro Lytvyn shared his thoughts following his team's 1-1 draw

Most read

Portuguese head coach in the Brazilian national team?
29 March 11:14
Football

Portuguese head coach in the Brazilian national team?

Negotiations are already underway with the 70-year-old Portuguese specialist
Chelsea All-Time Best XI in 120 years
29 March 14:01
Football

Chelsea All-Time Best XI in 120 years

On the occasion of its 120th anniversary, Chelsea has announced a All-Time Best XI formed from the best players in its history
Best XI of the most expensive footballers in the world
29 March 17:45
Football

Best XI of the most expensive footballers in the world

Transfermarkt has compiled the Best XI of the most expensive footballers in the world
PSG can formalize its championship today
29 March 17:25
Football

PSG can formalize its championship today

PSG can win its 13th French championship today