Atlético drop points, Real Madrid stage comeback – VIDEO

LaLiga Matchweek 29 kicked off with mixed results for Madrid’s top clubs.

Idman.biz reports that Atlético Madrid suffered a setback in their title race after being held to a 1-1 draw against Espanyol away from home.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid pulled off a dramatic comeback at home. Despite trailing at halftime against Leganés, Los Blancos turned the game around in the second half to secure a 3-2 victory.

LaLiga, Matchweek 29
March 29
17:00 Real Sociedad 2-1 Valladolid
19:15 Espanyol 1-1 Atlético Madrid
21:30 Alavés 0-2 Rayo Vallecano
00:00 Real Madrid 3-2 Leganés

Idman.biz

