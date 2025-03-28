Marko Janković: "I know players better than me have played less"

“Playing 50 matches for the national team means more to me than just a statistic.”

These words come from Qarabag and Montenegro national team midfielder Marko Janković, Idman.biz reports.

The 30-year-old shared his thoughts on reaching 50 caps for his country on social media: “This milestone represents 25 years of training, dedication, struggle, and the desire for constant improvement. I am well aware that players even better than me have had fewer opportunities to play for the national team. That’s why I wear this jersey with immense pride and gratitude. I sincerely thank my family, friends, coaches, teammates, and fans for always supporting me, especially in difficult moments.”

Janković has been part of the Montenegro national team since 2016.

Idman.biz