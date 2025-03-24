Fernando Santos: "I hope our first victory will come in the match against Belarus"

"Everyone must believe in victory," said Fernando Santos, the head coach of Azerbaijan's national football team, ahead of the friendly match against Belarus.

Idman.biz reports that Santos emphasized that the team has a chance to win in every game: "I hope our first victory will come tomorrow. We must understand what we did wrong and fix it in the next match. Players should always be eager for victory. As a football expert, I can say that the team needs to be more decisive. If we can do this, victory will be close."

The Azerbaijan - Belarus match will take place on March 25 at Bank Respublika Arena, with the kickoff at 21:45.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz