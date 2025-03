Referees for the away match of Qarabag were announced

The first appointments of the IV round in the Misli Premier League have been announced.

The referees of the XXVIII round have been announced, Idman.biz reports.

The central match has been assigned to Javid Jalilov. He will referee the match Turan Tovuz – Qarabağ.

The matches of the round will be held on March 28-30.

Misli Premier League

XXVIII round

March 28

19:30. Turan Tovuz – Qarabag

Referees: Javid Jalilov, Muslim Aliyev, Eyyub Ibrahimov, Ali Aliyev

VAR: Rauf Allahverdiyev

AVAR: Kamran Bayramov

Referee-inspector: Vusal Aliyev

AFFA representative: Elman Musayev

Tovuz city stadium

March 29

16:45. Neftchi – Araz-Nakhchivan

Referees: Ingilab Mammadov, Namig Huseynov, Rahil Ramazanov, Farid Hajiyev

VAR: Rashad Ahmadov

AVAR: Teymur Teymurov

Referee-inspector: Babek Guliyev

AFFA representative: Azer Askerov

Neftchi Arena

19:00. Sumgait – Sabah

Referees: Tural Gurbanov, Asiman Azizli, Rahman Imami, Elchin Masiyev

VAR: Rauf Jabarov

AVAR: Akif Amireli

Referee-inspector: Asim Khudiyev

AFFA representative: Elgiz Abbasov

Sumgayit city stadium named after Mehdi Huseynzade

March 30

16:00. Kepaz – Sabail

Referees: Ravan Hamzazade, Jamil Guliyev, Zohrab Abbasov, Kamran Aliyev

VAR: Nijat Ismayilli

AVAR: Parvin Talibov

Referee-inspector: Rahim Hasanov

AFFA representative: Mubariz Huseynov

Tovuz city stadium

18:00. Zira – Shamakhi

Referees: Kamal Umudlu, Vusal Mammadov, Elshad Abdullayev, Kamranbey Rahimov

VAR: Aliyar Aghayev

AVAR: Zeynal Zeynalov

Referee-inspector: Anar Salmanov

AFFA representative: Mammadli Mammadov

Zira IC stadium

Idman.biz