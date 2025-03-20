72nd opponent: Azerbaijan to face Haiti for the first time

The Azerbaijan national team is set to play against Haiti for the first time in history.

The friendly match against the CONCACAF representative will take place on March 22, Idman.biz reports.

With this encounter, Haiti will become the 72nd different opponent Azerbaijan has faced since its first official match in 1992.

Haiti is also the 5th CONCACAF team to play against Azerbaijan. The national team has previously faced:

Trinidad and Tobago

United States

Canada

Honduras

Match Details:

Azerbaijan vs. Haiti

Mehdi Huseynzade Stadium, Sumgayit

March 22, 2025

Idman.biz