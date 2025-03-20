72nd opponent: Azerbaijan to face Haiti for the first time

The Azerbaijan national team is set to play against Haiti for the first time in history.
The friendly match against the CONCACAF representative will take place on March 22, Idman.biz reports.
With this encounter, Haiti will become the 72nd different opponent Azerbaijan has faced since its first official match in 1992.
Haiti is also the 5th CONCACAF team to play against Azerbaijan. The national team has previously faced:
Trinidad and Tobago
United States
Canada
Honduras
Match Details:
Azerbaijan vs. Haiti
Mehdi Huseynzade Stadium, Sumgayit
March 22, 2025
