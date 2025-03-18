The winners of the Goal of the Month competition for February have been announced.

According to the PFL press service, Qarabag midfielder Patrik Andrade won the award in the Misli Premier League, Idman.biz reports.

In the First League, MOIK player Ramil Orucov claimed the title, while in the Second League, Eshgin Taghiyev from Gusar was named the winner.

Notably, in the Second League voting, three players received the same number of points. According to the competition rules, the final decision was made by the PFL, which selected Taghiyev’s goal as the winner.

Idman.biz