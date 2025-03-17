17 March 2025
Unstoppable Barcelona stages stunning comeback - VIDEO

Matchweek 28 of LaLiga saw thrilling encounters, with several teams securing crucial away wins.

Real Betis, Athletic Bilbao, and Getafe each claimed three points on the road, Idman.biz reports.

The highlight of the round took place in Madrid, where Barcelona mounted an incredible comeback against Atlético. Trailing by two goals, the Catalans turned the game around, scoring four times to secure a 4-2 victory and reclaim the top spot in the league.

Spain La Liga, Matchweek 28
March 16
Results:
17:00. Leganés 2-3 Betis
19:15. Sevilla 0-1 Athletic Bilbao
21:30. Osasuna 1-2 Getafe
21:30. Rayo Vallecano 2-2 Real Sociedad
00:00. Atlético Madrid 2-4 Barcelona

Idman.biz

