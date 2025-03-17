Unstoppable Barcelona stages stunning comeback - VIDEO

Matchweek 28 of LaLiga saw thrilling encounters, with several teams securing crucial away wins.

Real Betis, Athletic Bilbao, and Getafe each claimed three points on the road, Idman.biz reports.

The highlight of the round took place in Madrid, where Barcelona mounted an incredible comeback against Atlético. Trailing by two goals, the Catalans turned the game around, scoring four times to secure a 4-2 victory and reclaim the top spot in the league.

Spain La Liga, Matchweek 28

March 16

Results:

17:00. Leganés 2-3 Betis

19:15. Sevilla 0-1 Athletic Bilbao

21:30. Osasuna 1-2 Getafe

21:30. Rayo Vallecano 2-2 Real Sociedad

00:00. Atlético Madrid 2-4 Barcelona

Idman.biz