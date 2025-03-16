16 March 2025
Griezmann moves to the MLS - REASON

Football
News
16 March 2025 17:31
15
Atletico Madrid player Antoine Griezmann intends to move to the USA - to play in the MLS championship.

33-year-old forward reportedly wants to take this step for family reasons, Idman.biz reports.

A meeting will be held between him and the Atletico management by the end of March and a decision will be made on the future of the world champion.

According to Relevo, Griezmann is in talks with the Los Angeles club, where his compatriots Hugo Lloris and Olivier Giroud also play.

It is reported that despite the fact that the contract with the Frenchman runs until the summer of 2026, Atletico will not create any obstacles for him, because the relationship between the club and the player goes beyond football and mutual respect is endless.

Griezmann has scored 8 goals and made 5 assists in 27 matches in La Liga this season.

Idman.biz

