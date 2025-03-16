Contrasting Results for Lille and Monaco

The 26th round of Ligue 1 continues with tightly contested matches.
Lille faced Nantes away from home but failed to secure any points, Idman.biz reports.
Interestingly, all of the day’s matches were decided by a single goal. Nantes claimed victory on home turf, while Monaco earned an important away win against Angers. Meanwhile, Lens celebrated a hard-fought victory in front of their home fans.
Ligue 1 – Round 26 Results
March 15
20:00. Nantes 1-0 Lille
22:00. Angers 0-1 Monaco
00:05. Lens 1-0 Rennes
Idman.biz