Contrasting Results for Lille and Monaco

The 26th round of Ligue 1 continues with tightly contested matches.

Lille faced Nantes away from home but failed to secure any points, Idman.biz reports.

Interestingly, all of the day’s matches were decided by a single goal. Nantes claimed victory on home turf, while Monaco earned an important away win against Angers. Meanwhile, Lens celebrated a hard-fought victory in front of their home fans.

Ligue 1 – Round 26 Results

March 15

20:00. Nantes 1-0 Lille

22:00. Angers 0-1 Monaco

00:05. Lens 1-0 Rennes

Idman.biz