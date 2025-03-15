15 March 2025
Club changed its logo - an interesting reason

Sunderland, which is in 4th place in the Championship division, has temporarily changed its logo.

According to Idman.biz, the English club intends to draw attention to the problem of climate change.

Sunderland has returned the logo of the 80s of the last century to its kits, but has slightly redesigned it. It seems that the water level has risen.

The club has warned on its website about the consequences of global warming. If no measures are taken, the team's stadium may be flooded in 25 years.

Today, the Black Cats will face Coventry City. After the match, the players' jerseys will be auctioned. The proceeds will be transferred to the environmental fund.

