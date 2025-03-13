13 March 2025
Fernando Santos' revamped national team - RESEARCH

13 March 2025 15:50
The Azerbaijan national team roster has been announced today.

Head coach Fernando Santos has called up 25 players for his first friendly matches in charge, Idman.biz reports.

Unlike his previous selections, which were limited to official tournament matches, the Portuguese coach’s latest squad stands out with several intriguing decisions. The upcoming games against Haiti and Belarus could feature notable firsts and long-awaited debuts.

First division call-up

One of the biggest surprises in the squad is the inclusion of a First Division player—a rarity in Azerbaijani football over the past two decades. Known for closely monitoring lower-tier games, Santos has discovered Shahin Shahniyarov from Gabala. The young player, receiving his first-ever senior national team call-up, now awaits a potential debut in the upcoming matches.

Santos’ quartet of newcomers

Shahin isn't the only fresh face in the squad. Three other players will train with the senior national team for the first time: Aghadadash Salyanski (Neftchi), Rahman Dashdamirov (Sabah), and Khayal Aliyev (Sabah)

This quartet will aim to impress in training and earn their first minutes on the pitch.

Delayed debuts

A total of six players are waiting for their first national team appearance in the upcoming matches. This includes not just the newcomers but also Mert Celik and Sabuhi Abdullazada, who had been called up before but never made it onto the field.

Club representation: Qarabag still dominant

When it comes to club representation, Qarabag remains the dominant force with eight players in the national team. Neftchi and Sabah contribute three players each, while Zira has two representatives. Sumgayit, Sabail, and First Division side Gabala each have one player in the squad. Notably, Araz-Nakhchivan, Turan Tovuz, Kapaz, and Shamakhı have no call-ups.

Six foreign-based players

Santos has included six foreign-based players in his squad. A rare highlight is the double call-up from Polish club Radomiak, featuring Rahil Mammadov and Renat Dadashov. Additionally, players from Albania and Finland’s top divisions, as well as Germany and Turkiye’s lower leagues, will join the squad.

Santos’ nine new additions

Compared to the previous squad of 2024, Santos has brought in nine new players:

In addition to the "four" called up for the first time, Elvin Jamalov, Ismayil Ibrahimli, Mert Chelik, Renat Dadashov and Shahrudin Mahammadaliyev also returned to the team after the break. Instead, Emin Mahmudov, Abbas Huseynov, Anton Krivotsyuk, Jeyhun Nuriyev, Mustafa Ahmadzadeh, Nijat Mehbaliyev, Ramil Sheydayev, Rustam Ahmadzadeh and Khayal Najafov did not make it to the "25-team". Some of them were left out of the national team due to injuries and others due to lack of form.

#

Player

Club

1

Rza Jafarov

Neftchi

2

Shahrudin Mahammadaliyev

Qarabag

3

Aydin Bayramov

Zira

4

Amin Seydiyev

Sabah

5

Mert Celik

Sabail

6

Bahlul Mustafazada

Qarabag

7

Badavi Huseynov

Qarabag

8

Rahil Mammadov

Radomiak Radom (Poland)

9

Zamig Aliyev

Eqnatia (Albania)

10

Rahman Dashdamirov

Sabah

11

Elvin Cafarquliyev

Qarabag

12

Aleksey Isayev

Qarabag

13

Joshgun Diniyev

Corum (Turkiye)

14

Elvin Jamalov

Neftchi

15

Shahin Shahniyarov

Gabala

16

İsmayıl İbrahimli

Zira

17

Sabuhi Abdullazada

Sumgayit

18

Ozan Can Kokçü

HJK (Finland)

19

Toral Bayramov

Qarabag

20

Nariman Axundzada

Qarabag

21

Khayal Aliyev

Sabah

22

Renat Dadashov

Radomiak Radom (Poland)

23

Agadadash Salyanski

Neftchi

24

Mahir Emreli

Nürnberg (Germany)

25

Musa Gurbanli

Qarabag

Vugar Kheyrullayev
Idman.biz

