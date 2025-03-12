Azerbaijan faces Luxembourg

The Azerbaijan U17 women’s national football team is set to kick off its campaign in the UEFA Women’s U17 EURO 2025 Second Qualifying Round.

Idman.biz reports that the team will play its opening match today.

Competing in Group 2 of League B, Azerbaijan will face Luxembourg. The match will take place at Bayil Stadium in Baku, starting at 16:00 local time.

All group matches will be hosted in Baku. The day’s other match, between Bulgaria and Malta, will begin at 11:00.

UEFA Women’s U17 EURO 2025 Second Qualifying Round

League B, Group 2

March 12 – Round 1

16:00. Azerbaijan vs. Luxembourg

Referee: Eglantina Pietrusha (Albania)

Venue: Bayil Stadium, Baku

