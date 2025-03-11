Hojjat Hagverdi reaches 100-game milestone in Premier League

Neftchi defender Hojjat Hagverdi has reached a significant milestone, making his 100th appearance in the Azerbaijan Premier League.

Hagverdi's century match came in Matchday 26 of the Misli Premier League, where he started in Neftchi’s 1-1 draw against Turan Tovuz, Idman.biz reports.

The 32-year-old defender has played for two clubs in the league: Sumgayit – 40 matches (1 goal) and Neftchi – 60 matches.

Hagverdi made his Premier League debut during the 2020/21 season, appearing for Sumgayit in a 1-0 win against Shamakhi on January 22, 2021.

