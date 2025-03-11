11 March 2025
EN

Inter Miami strengthens Argentine core with latest signing

Football
News
11 March 2025 11:29
Inter Miami has signed a young Argentine footballer on loan.

Lionel Messi’s club has secured the services of Baltasar Rodríguez from Racing Club on a loan deal, Idman.biz reports.

The 21-year-old midfielder has made six appearances for Argentina’s U-23 national team, scoring one goal.

With this signing, the number of Argentine players at Inter Miami has now reached nine, including those on loan.

Notably, the team’s coaching staff is also predominantly Argentine, led by Javier Mascherano.

