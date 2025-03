Azerbaijan announces squad for U17 European Championship qualifiers

The Azerbaijan U17 national football team has finalized its squad for the upcoming European Championship qualifiers.

The squad announcement was made by AFFA’s press service, Idman.biz reports.

Before heading to the tournament, the team will hold a training camp in Baku from March 11 to 14. As part of their preparations, the U17 squad will play a friendly match against Sumgayit’s U-19 team on March 14 at 13:00 at Kapital Bank Arena.

From March 15 to 25, Azerbaijan will compete in the European Championship qualifying round in Albania. The team is placed in Group 6 of League B, where they will face the host nation, Albania, and Wales’ U17 side.

Azerbaijan’s matches are scheduled for March 19, 18:00 (Baku time) – vs. Albania and March 22, 15:00 (Baku time) – vs. Wales

Both matches will take place at Elbasan Arena in Albania.

1 Rauf Ayyubov Sabah 2 Elbrus Karimov Marcet (Spain) 3 Murad Gurbanov Zira 4 Hazrat Samadov Sabah 5 Sattar Tahirzada Marcet (Spain) 6 Tunjay Ahmadov Marcet (Spain) 7 Amin Rzayev Qarabag 8 Farid Jabbarli Zira 9 Nadir Nasibli Marcet (Spain) 10 Muhammad Chodarov Marcet (Spain) 11 Tunar Muradov Turan Tovuz 12 Ali Gazibayov Qarabag 13 Ibrahim Babayev Servette 1890 (Switzerland) 14 Vusal Karimov Neftchi 15 Abdulaziz Jabbarli Qarabag 16 Ariz Karimov Gabala 17 Tunar Rzayev Marcet (Spain) 18 Islam Hasanov Graficar (Serbia) 19 Ahmad Valiyev Qarabag 20 Ali Ibrahim Qarabag

Idman.biz