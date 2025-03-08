The list of teams from the same country that have faced each other the most times in the history of the European Cups has been announced.

IFFHS table includes pairs that have crossed paths at least 3 times, Idman.biz reports.

The record belongs to Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid. The Spanish clubs have faced each other 7 times.

Chelsea and Liverpool have faced each other 6 times, and Real Madrid and Barcelona 4 times. Barcelona has faced Valencia and Sevilla 3 times each. The latter have also faced Real Madrid the same number of times. The derby between Milan and Inter Milan has also happened three times in the European Cups.

FIve of the seven pairs that have almost become regular rivals represent Spain. England and Italy have one such duo each.

Idman.biz