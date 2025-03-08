8 March 2025
EN

Regular rivals

Football
News
8 March 2025 14:00
29
Regular rivals

The list of teams from the same country that have faced each other the most times in the history of the European Cups has been announced.

IFFHS table includes pairs that have crossed paths at least 3 times, Idman.biz reports.

The record belongs to Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid. The Spanish clubs have faced each other 7 times.

Chelsea and Liverpool have faced each other 6 times, and Real Madrid and Barcelona 4 times. Barcelona has faced Valencia and Sevilla 3 times each. The latter have also faced Real Madrid the same number of times. The derby between Milan and Inter Milan has also happened three times in the European Cups.

FIve of the seven pairs that have almost become regular rivals represent Spain. England and Italy have one such duo each.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

When will the Manchester City defender return to the field?
12:20
Football

When will the Manchester City defender return to the field?

The situation of Manchester City player Nathan Ake has been clarified
Bahlul Mustafazade: "Araz-Nakhchivan plays very high-quality football”
11:25
Football

Bahlul Mustafazade: "Araz-Nakhchivan plays very high-quality football”

28-year-old player commented on their 2:0 away win over Sumgait in the last round
Pululu takes the lead from Jankovic
10:50
Football

Pululu takes the lead from Jankovic

Although Qarabag midfielder Marko Jankovic retained his lead in the main stage of the current season's European Cups due to fouls, he lost first place in all stages
Qarabag to face Araz-Nakhchivan
10:34
Football

Qarabag to face Araz-Nakhchivan

Today, the XXVI round of the Misli Premier League will start
Trump to lead U.S. Task Force for 2026 World Cup preparations - PHOTO
09:35
Football

Trump to lead U.S. Task Force for 2026 World Cup preparations - PHOTO

The 2026 World Cup will feature 48 teams competing in 104 matches, with the majority of games (78) hosted in the United States, while Canada and Mexico will each stage 13 matches
Confident away victory for Mainz - VIDEO
09:12
Football

Confident away victory for Mainz - VIDEO

The 25th round of the German Bundesliga has kicked off

Most read

Elchin Masiyev assigned to European U21 Championship final
5 March 15:56
Football

Elchin Masiyev assigned to European U21 Championship final

The final stage of the European Championship will take place from June 11-28
Turkish Cup draw sets up Fenerbahce vs. Galatasaray clash
6 March 16:24
Football

Turkish Cup draw sets up Fenerbahce vs. Galatasaray clash

The quarter-final draw for the Turkish Cup has been completed

Champions’ League Round of 16 statistics
6 March 12:07
Football

Champions’ League Round of 16 statistics

The first leg of the Round of 16 in the Champions League (CL) has concluded
Europa League Round of 16 kicks off: Fenerbahce’s home challenge
6 March 10:18
Football

Europa League Round of 16 kicks off: Fenerbahce’s home challenge

Eight first-leg clashes will take place, including Fenerbahce’s crucial home encounter