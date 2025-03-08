Pululu takes the lead from Jankovic

Although Qarabag midfielder Marko Jankovic retained his lead in the main stage of the current season's European Cups due to fouls, he lost first place in all stages.

Montenegrin footballer has been fouled 33 times in his team's 8 matches in the Europa League League stage, Idman.biz reports.

Although some footballers who continue to participate in the main stage are somewhat closer to this indicator, they still cannot reach it. Although Belgian Union midfielder Niang, who failed to qualify for the 1/8 finals, stopped at 29, Polish Jagiellonia forward Afimiko Pululu, who continues to fight in the Conference League, has the opportunity to increase this figure with the same indicator.

Although Pululu has not yet been able to reach Jankovic in the main stage, he has surpassed our footballer in all stages and taken first place in this area. Thus, Marco, who faced fouls 11 times in 4 matches in the Champions League qualifiers, has faced this situation 44 times in 12 matches in total this continental season. Pululu, on the other hand, has added 29 fouls in 9 matches in the main stage of the Conference League to the fouls he suffered in the Champions League (11 times in 4 matches) and Europa League (5 times in 2 matches) qualifying stages, bringing his figure to 45 in 15 matches in total.

Idman.biz