Samuel Eto’o clears path to run for position on African football's governing body

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has ruled in favor of Samuel Eto'o, the president of the Cameroon Football Federation, in his appeal against the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The decision means that Eto'o will be included in the list of candidates for the CAF Executive Committee elections, which will take place during an extraordinary general assembly on March 12, Idman.biz reports.

Previously, CAF had deemed Eto'o an unsuitable candidate, prompting the former footballer to file an appeal.

Eto'o has been serving as president of the Cameroon Football Federation since 2021. In September 2024, FIFA imposed a six-month ban on him from attending Cameroon national team matches live, due to aggressive behavior and violation of fair play principles.

