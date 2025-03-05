Former national team footballer arrested in Moscow

Abdulla Abatsiyev, a former player of the Azerbaijan national football team, has been arrested in Moscow.

The 31-year-old former midfielder is accused of being part of a fraudulent group, Idman.biz reports.

He is said to have acted as a courier in a criminal scheme, in which the group deceived a 79-year-old pensioner into giving them 14 million rubles (approximately 265,188 AZN).

Abatsiyev played one match for the Azerbaijan national team. He appeared in a friendly match against the United States in May 2014, which ended 0-2. Recently, he played for the Fight Nights media team. Throughout his career, he has played for OIK-Rostov, Olimp-Khimki, Mashuk-KMV, and Armavir.

Idman.biz