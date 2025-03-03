Man Utd eliminated from the FA Cup - VIDEO

The FA Cup Round of 16 matches are underway in England.

Newcastle suffered a 2-1 defeat to Brighton in extra time in the day's first match, Idman.biz reports.

Meanwhile, Manchester United was knocked out after losing to Fulham in a penalty shootout. The match ended 1-1 after both regular and extra time, but Fulham triumphed 4-3 on penalties.

The final quarter-finalist will be determined tomorrow in the Nottingham vs. Ipswich match.

FA Cup, Round of 16

March 2

17:45 – Newcastle 1-2 Brighton (AET)

20:30 – Manchester United 1-1 Fulham (AET), 3-4 on penalties

Quarter-final

Fulham vs. Crystal Palace

Preston vs. Aston Villa

Bournemouth vs. Manchester City

Brighton vs. Nottingham/Ipswich

The quarter-final matches will be played in March.

