3 March 2025
Man Utd eliminated from the FA Cup - VIDEO

3 March 2025 09:12
17
The FA Cup Round of 16 matches are underway in England.

Newcastle suffered a 2-1 defeat to Brighton in extra time in the day's first match, Idman.biz reports.

Meanwhile, Manchester United was knocked out after losing to Fulham in a penalty shootout. The match ended 1-1 after both regular and extra time, but Fulham triumphed 4-3 on penalties.

The final quarter-finalist will be determined tomorrow in the Nottingham vs. Ipswich match.

FA Cup, Round of 16
March 2
17:45 – Newcastle 1-2 Brighton (AET)
20:30 – Manchester United 1-1 Fulham (AET), 3-4 on penalties

Quarter-final
Fulham vs. Crystal Palace
Preston vs. Aston Villa
Bournemouth vs. Manchester City
Brighton vs. Nottingham/Ipswich

The quarter-final matches will be played in March.

