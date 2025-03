Maksimir Stadium, home to the Croatian national team and Dinamo Zagreb, will be renovated.

The sports facility will be completely demolished and a new arena will be built in its place, Idman.biz reports.

The project of the modern stadium is estimated at 145 million pounds sterling. The capacity of the arena will also be increased.

The demolition of the stadium will begin in late 2026. The new arena is expected to be commissioned during the 2028/29 season.

Idman.biz