Top scorers of 2025 - LIST

The footballers who scored the most goals in international matches in 2025 have been announced.

IFFHS list includes those who scored at least 4 goals in national teams and continental cups, Idman.biz reports

8 footballers have achieved this. The table is headed by Ousmane Dembele, who has distinguished himself 6 times. Vangelis Pavlidis, who is happy with the same number of goals, is second in terms of additional indicators.

All the goals of the footballers in the “Top-8” were recorded in club-level tournaments.

1. Ousmane Dembele (PSG) - 6

2. Vangelis Pavlidis (Benfica) – 6

3. Kylian Mbappe (Real) – 5

4-8. Serge Guirassi (Borussia D) – 4

Lautaro Martinez (Inter) - 4

Santiago Jimenez (Feyenoord, Milan) – 4

Rodrigo (Real Madrid) – 4

Serdar Azmoun (Al-Ahly) – 4

