Bayern scored 72 goals in 24 rounds of the German Bundesliga.

Munich club's average productivity is 3, Idman.biz reports.

This is the second highest in Bundesliga history. Only once has there been more goals scored in 24 matches. In the 2021/22 season, Bayern scored 75 times. This time, 3 goals fell short of that record.

Bayer, who is second in the number of goals, played one match less and scored 51 times.

Idman.biz