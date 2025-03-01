Remarkable match in Sumgayit

The match between Sumgait and Sabah in the 1/4 finals of the Azerbaijan Cup was a significant one for both teams.

Baku club, which won 4:0 in the return match in Sumgait, achieved its biggest away win in the cup, Idman.biz reports.

The capital’s representative’s biggest away win before that was against Agsu in the 2018/19 season – 3:0.

Sumgait suffered the heaviest home defeat in the cup. The team, which had lost twice by three goals before, was defeated 1:4 in the 2015/16 season and 2:5 a year later. The opponent in both matches was Qarabag.

Idman.biz