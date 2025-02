The Turkish club Sivasspor has been penalized.

FIFA has imposed a transfer ban on the Super Lig team, Idman.biz reports.

The club will be unable to add new players to their roster during the next three transfer windows. This penalty is the result of the club's failure to meet financial and contractual obligations.

Currently, Sivasspor has earned 24 points from 24 matches and is placed 15th in the Super Lig standings.

Idman.biz