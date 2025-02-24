24 February 2025
PFL President to undergo another surgery

Football
News
24 February 2025 17:48
PFL President to undergo another surgery

Elkhan Samadov, President of the Professional Football League (PFL), is set to undergo another surgery following his involvement in a car accident near Khankendi.

PFL’s Media and Marketing Director, Sanan Abdullayev, confirmed the news to Report, stating that Samadov ’s treatment is ongoing, Idman.biz reports.

“He undergoes daily physiotherapy sessions. Despite this, he continues to follow his regular work schedule. The next surgery is scheduled for mid-March.”

The accident occurred on December 16, 2023, on the Yevlakh-Aghdam-Lachin road in the Aghdam district. A Mercedes Vito, driven by Rasim Gafarli, lost control and crashed into a road sign while heading towards Khankendi.

Several PFL officials sustained injuries, including Elkhan Samadov (President), Aslan Shahgaldiyev (Vice President), Zaur Haji-Mahərramov (Executive Director), Sanan Abdullayev (Media & Marketing Director), Elgiz Abbasov (Technical & Sports Director), Rasim Gafarli (Driver).

Samadov has already undergone multiple surgeries since the accident.

Idman.biz

