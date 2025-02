Samuel Eto'O's name is once again making headlines in LaLiga.

Idman.biz reports that the legendary Cameroonian striker’s son, Etienne Eto'O, has made his first-team debut for Rayo Vallecano. The 22-year-old forward came on in the 87th minute during a 0-1 home defeat against Villarreal.

Etienne, who joined Rayo Vallecano in the summer of 2024, has been in exceptional form for the club’s B team, scoring 17 goals in 21 matches in Spain’s third division this season.

Idman.biz