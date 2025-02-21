Conference League Round of 16 draw

The final draw for the Conference League season has been made.

The event took place in Nyon, Switzerland, and the matchups for the Round of 16 have been determined, Idman.biz reports.

This also includes the potential opponents for the quarterfinals and semifinals.

Conference League

Round of 16 (March 6 and 13)

1. Betis vs. Vitória

2. Jagiellonia vs. Cercle Brugge

3. Celje vs. Lugano

4. Panathinaikos vs. Fiorentina

5. Copenhagen vs. Chelsea

6. Molde vs. Legia

7. Pafos vs. Djurgården

8. Borac vs. Rapid



Quarterfinals (April 10 and 17)

9. Winners R16-1 vs. Winners R16-2

10. Winners R16-3 vs. Winners R16-4

11. Winners R16-5 vs. Winners R16-6

12. Winners R16-7 vs. Winners R16-8



Semifinals (May 1 and 8)

13. Winners R16-9 vs. Winners R16-10

14. Winners R16-11 vs. Winners R16-12



Final (May 28, Wroclaw)

Winners R16-13 vs. Winners R16-14

