Second test for Azerbaijan women’s U19 team in Albania

The Azerbaijan Women’s U19 football team will play their next match today in the UEFA Euro 2025 Qualifiers.

The team will compete in the second game of the second qualifying round for the European Championship, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijan’s team, placed in Group B of League II, will face the host team, Albania, in a crucial match. The game will be held at the Rrogozhine Stadium in Albania, with a scheduled kickoff at 17:30 Baku time.

In the other match of the group, Northern Ireland will play against Montenegro.

Euro 2025 Qualifiers – II Round, League B, Group 4

Matchday 2 – February 21

17:30 Albania – Azerbaijan

Referee: Martina Molinaro (Italy)

Venue: Rrogozhine Stadium



Idman.biz