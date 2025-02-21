21 February 2025
EN

Second test for Azerbaijan women’s U19 team in Albania

Football
News
21 February 2025 11:14
25
Second test for Azerbaijan women’s U19 team in Albania

The Azerbaijan Women’s U19 football team will play their next match today in the UEFA Euro 2025 Qualifiers.

The team will compete in the second game of the second qualifying round for the European Championship, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijan’s team, placed in Group B of League II, will face the host team, Albania, in a crucial match. The game will be held at the Rrogozhine Stadium in Albania, with a scheduled kickoff at 17:30 Baku time.

In the other match of the group, Northern Ireland will play against Montenegro.

Euro 2025 Qualifiers – II Round, League B, Group 4

Matchday 2 – February 21
17:30 Albania – Azerbaijan
Referee: Martina Molinaro (Italy)
Venue: Rrogozhine Stadium

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Red balls given to clubs due to weather conditions – No postponement expected
13:32
Football

Red balls given to clubs due to weather conditions – No postponement expected

All stadiums hosting matches for the 24th round of the Azerbaijan Premier League are under close monitoring due to weather conditions
Mahir Shukurov challenges AFFA: "All but Qarabag have squandered their funds" - INTERVIEW
13:06
Football

Mahir Shukurov challenges AFFA: "All but Qarabag have squandered their funds" - INTERVIEW

A conversation with Mahir Shukurov, a former footballer of Azerbaijan

Neftchi’s Sumgayit syndrome
12:14
Football

Neftchi’s Sumgayit syndrome

Today marks the start of the 24th round in the Misli Premier League
Europa League: 6 out of 8 opponents of Qarabag progress to the Round of 16
11:57
Football

Europa League: 6 out of 8 opponents of Qarabag progress to the Round of 16

The full list of teams that advanced to the Round of 16 has been confirmed
Azerbaijan U17 eyes bronze at Development Cup
11:02
Football

Azerbaijan U17 eyes bronze at Development Cup

The Development Cup, held in Minsk, Belarus, will conclude today

Azerbaijan's women's national team faces Montenegro
10:51
Football

Azerbaijan's women's national team faces Montenegro

Azerbaijan’s women's national football team is set to play its next match today

Most read

Ronaldinho: "It's hard for me to say that he is the best of all time"
18 February 15:31
Football

Ronaldinho: "It's hard for me to say that he is the best of all time"

Former Brazilian legend has refused to name Lionel Messi as the best of all time in football
Galatasaray – Fenerbahce derby to be officiated by foreign referee
19 February 15:49
Football

Galatasaray – Fenerbahce derby to be officiated by foreign referee

The upcoming derby between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce will be overseen by a foreign referee

F1 75 live event time announced
18 February 18:07
Formula 1

F1 75 live event time announced

2025 will be an unforgettable year for motorsport and Formula 1 fans
Fenerbahce on the brink of Last 16, Galatasaray eyeing comeback
20 February 10:34
Football

Fenerbahce on the brink of Last 16, Galatasaray eyeing comeback

The UEFA Europa League playoff stage will conclude today