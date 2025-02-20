20 February 2025
EN

Azerbaijani football’s aerial battle struggles revealed - RESEARCH

Football
Analytics
20 February 2025 17:58
28
Azerbaijani football’s aerial battle struggles revealed - RESEARCH

Aerial battles remain a persistent weakness in Azerbaijani football, both at club and national team levels. Recent goals conceded by Qarabag FK from set-pieces in the UEFA Europa League have once again highlighted the issue.

Idman.biz sought to evaluate how Azerbaijani players fare in this area, analyzing their aerial duel statistics across different competitions.

Qarabag’s Europa League Performance Focusing first on Qarabag’s group stage matches in the Europa League, goalkeeper Mateusz Kochalski stands out with a 100% success rate in aerial duels, though he was involved in just one such challenge. Among the outfield players, Kevin Medina leads with 12 aerial duel wins, boasting a 66.67% success rate, ranking him 191st in the competition.

Yassin Benzia follows with 9 wins and a 60% success rate. Two Azerbaijani national team players, Bahlul Mustafazada and Badavi Huseynov, also show decent returns. Mustafazada won 8 duels (57.14%), while Huseynov claimed victory in 4 duels (57.14%). These are the only players whose successes outweigh their failures in aerial contests. Patrick Andrade (2 wins) and Matheus Silva (6 wins) each have a 50% success rate, while the rest of the team falls short.

Olavio Juninho leads Qarabag in total aerial duel wins (13), but his success rate is just 37.14%. At the lower end, Nariman Akhundzade won only 1 out of 7 aerial duels (14.29%). Emmanuel Addai (8 matches) and Oleksiy Kashchuk (5 matches) did not contest any aerial challenges.

National Team's Nations League Performance Shifting to the UEFA Nations League, five Azerbaijani players achieved a 100% success rate, though each contested just a single aerial duel: Elvin Jamalov, Mehdi Jannatov, Qismat Aliyev, Nariman Akhundzade, and Emil Mustafayev. Amin Seydiyev excelled with a 75% success rate, winning 3 out of 4 duels across three matches. Overall, only 8 national team players recorded more aerial duel victories than defeats. Among those, Badavi Huseynov stands out as the only outfield player to start more than two matches. He also led in total aerial wins, succeeding in 6 of his 10 duels (60%) over six games.

Domestic League Insights in the Misli Premier League, 17 players have maintained a 100% aerial duel success rate this season, with 12 of them being goalkeepers. Cristian Avram, Araz-Nakhchivan's goalkeeper, leads this group with 11 wins. Among the five outfield players in this category, Carlos Jatoba, also from Araz-Nakhchivan, has the highest win count with 4 successful duels.

For players with over 40 aerial duel wins, Jon Irazabal (Sabah) leads with 95 wins and a 72.52% success rate. He is followed by Ruan Renato (Zira) with 79 wins (71.52%) and Yuri Matias (Neftchi) with 71 wins (66.98%). Notably, 14 of the 17 players surpassing the 40-win mark are defenders, including the top 11.

Among non-defenders, forward Pavol Safranko (Sabah) leads with 44 wins (38.6%), while midfielder Roi Kehat (Sumgayit) stands out with 42 wins (56.76%). Among local players in this elite group, Bakhtiyar Hasanalizada (Araz-Nakhchivan) boasts the highest success rate at 65.71% (46 wins). Amin Seydiyev (Sabah) leads in total wins among domestic players with 51 (63.75%).

Height Matters Height remains a key factor in aerial success. Of the 17 top performers mentioned, 11 stand at 185 cm or taller. Bakhtiyar Hasanalizada is the shortest at 177 cm, making his performance even more impressive.

Vugar Mammadov
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Two new youth national teams could be formed in Azerbaijan
17:41
Football

Two new youth national teams could be formed in Azerbaijan

The Azerbaijan Football Association (AFFA) is considering the establishment of two new youth national teams
Shahrudin Mahammadaliyev extends contract with Qarabag
17:38
Football

Shahrudin Mahammadaliyev extends contract with Qarabag

Breaking: Azerbaijan national team goalkeeper Shahrudin Mahammadaliyev has agreed to extend his stay at Qarabag

Match officials announced for Qarabag vs Sabah clash
16:45
Football

Match officials announced for Qarabag vs Sabah clash

The referee appointments for Matchday 24 of the Misli Premier League

Where is Elvin going? - Italian Clubs deny interest
15:04
Football

Where is Elvin going? - Italian Clubs deny interest

Elvin Cafarquliyev’s transfer rumors spark interest
Aslan Karimov: "The recent decisions by AFFA are the best choice for our Championship"
14:51
Football

Aslan Karimov: "The recent decisions by AFFA are the best choice for our Championship"

The veteran footballer shared his thoughts on the approved format for the next season of the Azerbaijan Premier League

Bulgarian referees to officiate Azerbaijan’s futsal match against Greece
13:29
Futsal

Bulgarian referees to officiate Azerbaijan’s futsal match against Greece

The match will kick off on March 11 at the DAIS Sports Arena

Most read

Ronaldinho: "It's hard for me to say that he is the best of all time"
18 February 15:31
Football

Ronaldinho: "It's hard for me to say that he is the best of all time"

Former Brazilian legend has refused to name Lionel Messi as the best of all time in football
Galatasaray – Fenerbahce derby to be officiated by foreign referee
19 February 15:49
Football

Galatasaray – Fenerbahce derby to be officiated by foreign referee

The upcoming derby between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce will be overseen by a foreign referee

Champions League: Milan and Atalanta seek second-leg comebacks
18 February 11:16
Football

Champions League: Milan and Atalanta seek second-leg comebacks

The play-off round concludes on February 19
F1 75 live event time announced
18 February 18:07
Formula 1

F1 75 live event time announced

2025 will be an unforgettable year for motorsport and Formula 1 fans