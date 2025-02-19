19 February 2025
EN

National team head coach: "We will support Iran"

Football
News
19 February 2025 17:57
16
National team head coach: "We will support Iran"

"First of all, I want to thank the opponent for the great game. It was an important match," said Ilham Yadullayev, the head coach of Azerbaijan's U17 national football team.

Idman.biz reports that he shared his thoughts on the team's performance in the Development Tournament in Minsk, Belarus, following their match against Kazakhstan: "We fought hard. I thank my players for their determination and perseverance in securing the win. We were losing at halftime. We had to push forward and close the gap. We spoke with the players and emphasized that we must win this match. I am grateful to them for saving the game. Now, the fate of first place is no longer in our hands, but in the hands of the opponents. Of course, we will cheer for Iran, but Russia is also a strong team. Let’s see how it goes."

For context, the team won against Kazakhstan with a 2-1 scoreline.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

AFFA postpones league matches
17:47
Football

AFFA postpones league matches

The matches scheduled for February 22-23 across all zones have been postponed
Important decision from AFFA regarding lower leagues
17:41
Football

Important decision from AFFA regarding lower leagues

In the 2024/2025 season, the team finishing last in the First Division will be relegated to the Second Division
Filipe Pachtmann: "I leave with a heart full of gratitude and wish the club"
17:39
Football

Filipe Pachtmann: "I leave with a heart full of gratitude and wish the club"

The Brazilian forward has bid farewell to the Baku-based club
Playoff to be introduced in Premier League
17:35
Football

Playoff to be introduced in Premier League

A playoff will be held between teams from the Premier League and the First Division

Premier League relegation: Last-place team set to drop
17:31
Football

Premier League relegation: Last-place team set to drop

The team that finishes last in the Premier League will be relegated to the First Division

Misli Premier League to be played in 3 rounds
17:26
Football

Misli Premier League to be played in 3 rounds

The format for the 2025/26 season of the Misli Premier League has been finalized

Most read

Ronaldinho: "It's hard for me to say that he is the best of all time"
18 February 15:31
Football

Ronaldinho: "It's hard for me to say that he is the best of all time"

Former Brazilian legend has refused to name Lionel Messi as the best of all time in football
F1 75 live event time announced
18 February 18:07
Formula 1

F1 75 live event time announced

2025 will be an unforgettable year for motorsport and Formula 1 fans
Champions League: Milan and Atalanta seek second-leg comebacks
18 February 11:16
Football

Champions League: Milan and Atalanta seek second-leg comebacks

The play-off round concludes on February 19
Christian Eriksen set to leave Man Utd and search for new club
17 February 16:44
Football

Christian Eriksen set to leave Man Utd and search for new club

Christian Eriksen's future at Manchester United has been clarified