National team head coach: "We will support Iran"

"First of all, I want to thank the opponent for the great game. It was an important match," said Ilham Yadullayev, the head coach of Azerbaijan's U17 national football team.

Idman.biz reports that he shared his thoughts on the team's performance in the Development Tournament in Minsk, Belarus, following their match against Kazakhstan: "We fought hard. I thank my players for their determination and perseverance in securing the win. We were losing at halftime. We had to push forward and close the gap. We spoke with the players and emphasized that we must win this match. I am grateful to them for saving the game. Now, the fate of first place is no longer in our hands, but in the hands of the opponents. Of course, we will cheer for Iran, but Russia is also a strong team. Let’s see how it goes."

For context, the team won against Kazakhstan with a 2-1 scoreline.

Idman.biz