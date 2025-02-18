Sumgayit signs Uzbek striker to boost attack

Sumgayit FC has officially completed its latest transfer, bringing in Uzbek forward Bobur Abdikholikov, aiming to strengthen their attacking line.

Idman.biz, citing Sportinfo.az, reports that this marks the club’s second dip into the Uzbek market this season. Having signed Jasurbek Jaloliddinov earlier, the Azerbaijani Premier League side has now secured 27-year-old Abdikholikov, who joined as a free agent after parting ways with Nasaf on February 6.

The center-forward, who has already arrived in Azerbaijan and passed his medical, signed a 1.5-year contract with the club.

Abdikholikov’s Career Highlights:

Nasaf (Uzbekistan): 23 matches, 5 goals (recent stint)

Energetik (Belarus): 2022 season – 30 matches, 26 goals (career-best performance)

Ordabasy (Kazakhstan): 26 matches, 7 goals

Sumgayit’s move was driven by recent goal-scoring struggles, as the team has failed to score in its last seven matches across the Azerbaijan Premier League and domestic cup competitions.

Idman.biz