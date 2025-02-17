17 February 2025
Ilham Yadullayev: "We approach every match with a winning mentality"

Football
News
17 February 2025 16:10
22
"I’ve jokingly said before that I’m not used to speaking after a victory. But the truth is, we step onto the field to win every match," said Ilham Yadullayev, head coach of Azerbaijan’s U17 national football team.

Yadullayev shared his thoughts on the Development Tournament match against Iran, held in Minsk, Belarus, Idman.biz reports.

"Last year, things didn’t go as planned either. But I understand that our players are working hard and improving. We are building a new squad and evaluating fresh talent. I want to thank my players for securing this victory. Last year, we competed against older opponents, whereas this time, we faced teams of the same age category. That makes you even more determined to fight and give everything on the pitch.

These are young players, so naturally, emotions run high during the game. The main downside was that we got a bit tired towards the end. Playing matches on consecutive days is challenging. We played yesterday, then again today, and there wasn’t enough time for full recovery – not even 24 hours. Despite that, I truly appreciate my players for giving their all."

Azerbaijan secured a 1-0 victory against Iran in the match.

Idman.biz

