Unforgettable Nazim Suleymanov: A Football Icon Left in the Shadows

- Was it true that you received an offer to play for the Russian national team?

- After the collapse of the Soviet Union, the leaders of the Russian Football Federation wanted me to represent their national team. At that time, the Azerbaijani national team was just starting to take shape. How could I choose Russia over Azerbaijan? That was simply impossible.

- But you were dismissed from Neftchi. Why did you return?

- What difference does it make because of one or two people? They dismissed me from Neftchi, not from Azerbaijan. I proudly accepted the offer from my national team.

These words are from an interview Nazim Suleymanov gave to Report ten years ago. Back then, he was celebrating his 50th birthday. Today, he turns 60. Strangely, the indifference and cold attitude towards him over the past decade have not diminished—on the contrary, they have grown stronger. It seems as though there’s an attempt to erase his legacy, to deny the existence of such a talent in Azerbaijani football.

While foreign coaches with no prior success as head coaches are trusted with Azerbaijan’s richest clubs, Suleymanov—a true legend—has been consistently overlooked. Our million-dollar clubs have become experimental playgrounds for these imported specialists. We’ve lost count of how many foreign coaches have come and gone in recent years. Yet, a fraction of the trust and support given to them has not been extended to Nazim Suleymanov—a man whose heart and soul are one with this country.

The majority of those holding positions at AFFA and managing our clubs come from non-football backgrounds—people from basketball federations, commercial firms, and other fields. None of them have achieved any notable success; they merely drain the allocated budgets. As a result, both our years and millions have been wasted.

And yet, no one has thought to ask: "Nazim Suleymanov, where are you? What are you doing? How are you making a living? Would you consider leading this department at AFFA or managing this club?" They know very well that Suleymanov is more capable and honest than most of those they’ve put in charge. He has never coveted anyone’s position or wealth. Perhaps that’s exactly why they fear him—because they don’t want someone upright and principled among them.

Years ago, Suleymanov tried to unite football veterans and form a union to advocate for their rights and welfare. He aimed to ensure that veterans were respected and not left to struggle alone. However, then-AFFA Secretary General Elkhan Mammadov reacted harshly—almost treating Suleymanov like a national traitor. They sabotaged his efforts, bribed a few people to cause division, and painted Suleymanov as an enemy of Azerbaijani football. Instead of listening to veterans and supporting the union, AFFA chose to pressure Suleymanov, closing doors on him and denying him the chance to even hold meetings.

Today, a man who sacrificed his health and years for Azerbaijani football is deliberately kept on the sidelines. He is not given the opportunity to work in the field he loves. His last position was with the now-defunct Iravan club, where he reportedly didn’t even receive his full salary. Some criticized him for working there, to which he responded with a simple question: "Where else should I work?" He was right. Iravan is gone, and Suleymanov is left unemployed. Those same critics are now silent—none of them call to ask how he’s doing.

There’s much to say about Nazim Suleymanov, especially about how he is revered in Russia—from Dagestan to Vladikavkaz. I’ve seen the respect he commands there firsthand. Sadly, the same admiration is not shown to him in his own homeland.

Today is a day of celebration, not for complaints or bitterness. So, let’s end on a hopeful note. While those in power may try to forget him, true fans and honest journalists continue to value and remember Nazim Suleymanov. And for those who cherish integrity, that is what matters most.

Happy 60th Birthday, Unforgettable Nazim Suleymanov!

Source: Qaynarinfo.az

Idman.biz