14 February 2025
EN

Squad announced for Azerbaijan women's national team – 12 local, 12 foreign

Football
News
14 February 2025 15:57
32
Squad announced for Azerbaijan women's national team – 12 local, 12 foreign

The squad for the Azerbaijan women's national football team has been announced ahead of their upcoming UEFA Women’s Nations League play-off match against Montenegro.

Head coach Siyasat Asgarov has called up 24 players, with 12 playing domestically and 12 representing clubs abroad, Idman.biz reports.

The team will begin their training camp on February 15, leading up to the match against Montenegro on February 21 at Liv Bona Dea Arena in Baku. Kick-off is at 15:00.

The roster includes:

Goalkeepers:
1. Nargiz Aliyeva – Fatih Vatan (Turkiye)
2. Gunay Ismayilova – Neftchi

Defenders:
3. Firuza Bayramova – Dinamo Balakan
4. Nigar Mirzaliyeva – Zenit (Russia)
5. Mana Mollayeva – Neftchi
6. Fidan Cafarova – Neftchi
7. Yeliz Acar – Fatih Vatan (Turkiye)
8. Kamilla Mammadova – Free agent
9. Vusala Seyfaddinova – Neftchi
10. Firangiz Teymurova – Neftchi

Midfielders:
11. Jala Mahsimova – Amed Spor (Turkiye)
12. Nazlican Parlak – Galatasaray (Turkiye)
13. Joshquna Aliyeva – Neftchi
14. Sevinj Jafarzada – Krasnodar (Russia)
15. Kristina Bakarandze – Galatasaray (Turkiye)
16. Ayshan Ahmadova – Unyespor (Turkiye)
17. Alina Dorofeyeva – Rubin Kazan (Russia)
18. Diana Mammadova – Rubin Kazan (Russia)

Forwards:
19. Milana Rahimova – Unyespor (Turkiye)
20. Ayshan Salamzada – Neftchi
21. Khanım Asadova – Neftchi
22. Aysun Muradova – Gölbaşı Belediye Spor (Turkiye)
23. Alina Nahmadova – Neftchi
24. Esra Manya – Fatih Vatan (Turkiye)

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Jamal Musiala signs contract extension with Bayern Munich
17:17
Football

Jamal Musiala signs contract extension with Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich has extended contract with midfielder Jamal Musiala
Best of the Year: Zira and Sumgayit at opposite extremes
16:35
Football

Best of the Year: Zira and Sumgayit at opposite extremes

With these matches, more than half of the third round of the championship will be behind

Real Madrid’s top 10 greatest comebacks
15:48
Football

Real Madrid’s top 10 greatest comebacks

The ranking of Real Madrid’s greatest comebacks in the UEFA Champions League has been revealed
Buffon: "Cristiano Ronaldo or Messi? Choosing one would be an insult to football"
14:39
Football

Buffon: "Cristiano Ronaldo or Messi? Choosing one would be an insult to football"

Selecting between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi would be an insult to football, says legendary Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon
Qarabag drops, Neftchi makes progress: European club rankings revealed
14:07
Football

Qarabag drops, Neftchi makes progress: European club rankings revealed

The latest European club rankings have been released, listing the continent's top 400 teams
Man City’s unbeaten home run
13:59
Football

Man City’s unbeaten home run

The longest unbeaten home streaks in the history of the UEFA Champions League have been revealed

Most read

Bayern and Milan face tough away challenges
12 February 10:39
Football

Bayern and Milan face tough away challenges

The first leg of the UEFA Champions League playoffs concludes today

Fenerbahce face Anderlecht, Galatasaray take on Alkmaar in Europa League playoffs
13 February 11:18
Football

Fenerbahce face Anderlecht, Galatasaray take on Alkmaar in Europa League playoffs

Europa League playoffs kick off today with eight exciting matches in the first leg
Mahir Emreli set to leave Nürnberg at season’s end
12 February 14:51
Football

Mahir Emreli set to leave Nürnberg at season’s end

The Azerbaijani forward is preparing for a career move

Champions League daily report: Records and firsts
12 February 13:29
Football

Champions League daily report: Records and firsts

The IFFHS has provided a report featuring statistical facts