Squad announced for Azerbaijan women's national team – 12 local, 12 foreign

The squad for the Azerbaijan women's national football team has been announced ahead of their upcoming UEFA Women’s Nations League play-off match against Montenegro.

Head coach Siyasat Asgarov has called up 24 players, with 12 playing domestically and 12 representing clubs abroad, Idman.biz reports.

The team will begin their training camp on February 15, leading up to the match against Montenegro on February 21 at Liv Bona Dea Arena in Baku. Kick-off is at 15:00.

The roster includes:

Goalkeepers:

1. Nargiz Aliyeva – Fatih Vatan (Turkiye)

2. Gunay Ismayilova – Neftchi

Defenders:

3. Firuza Bayramova – Dinamo Balakan

4. Nigar Mirzaliyeva – Zenit (Russia)

5. Mana Mollayeva – Neftchi

6. Fidan Cafarova – Neftchi

7. Yeliz Acar – Fatih Vatan (Turkiye)

8. Kamilla Mammadova – Free agent

9. Vusala Seyfaddinova – Neftchi

10. Firangiz Teymurova – Neftchi

Midfielders:

11. Jala Mahsimova – Amed Spor (Turkiye)

12. Nazlican Parlak – Galatasaray (Turkiye)

13. Joshquna Aliyeva – Neftchi

14. Sevinj Jafarzada – Krasnodar (Russia)

15. Kristina Bakarandze – Galatasaray (Turkiye)

16. Ayshan Ahmadova – Unyespor (Turkiye)

17. Alina Dorofeyeva – Rubin Kazan (Russia)

18. Diana Mammadova – Rubin Kazan (Russia)

Forwards:

19. Milana Rahimova – Unyespor (Turkiye)

20. Ayshan Salamzada – Neftchi

21. Khanım Asadova – Neftchi

22. Aysun Muradova – Gölbaşı Belediye Spor (Turkiye)

23. Alina Nahmadova – Neftchi

24. Esra Manya – Fatih Vatan (Turkiye)

