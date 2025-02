The UEFA Champions League final may be held in the United States in 2033.

Idman.biz, citing The Independent, reports that UEFA is expected to sign a contract with a U.S.-based company to host Champions League matches, including the final, across the Atlantic.

If negotiations are successful, this could mark the first time in Champions League history that the final, featuring Europe’s top teams, would be held outside of the continent.

Idman.biz