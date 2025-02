Azerbaijan national team striker Mahir Emreli is expected to part ways with Nürnberg at the end of the season.

Idman.biz, citing Sportal.az, reports that the German club was keen to extend Emreli’s contract but failed to reach an agreement.

Emreli initially joined Nürnberg on a one-season deal at the start of the campaign and will now be looking for a new challenge in his career.

Idman.biz