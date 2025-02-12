Former Khazar Lankaran head coach hospitalized

Former Turkish national team player and coach, Oguz Cetin, has been hospitalized, according to an official statement from the Turkish Football Federation.

The 61-year-old coach is currently receiving treatment in the intensive care unit due to health complications, Idman.biz reports.

Cetin worked in Azerbaijan during the 2013-14 season, initially as an assistant coach before taking over as head coach of Khazar Lankaran.

His most recent role was as Development Director at the Turkish Football Federation, where he served from 2019 to 2024.

Idman.biz