11 February 2025
EN

50-goal gap: Qarabag vs. Sabail head-to-head

Football
News
11 February 2025 14:59
81
The final match of Matchday 22 in the Misli Premier League will see Qarabag take on Sabail.

This will be the 30th league encounter between the two sides, Idman.biz reports.

Historically, Qarabag has dominated this fixture, winning 24 times, drawing twice, and losing only three matches - one of which was a technical defeat. Excluding that technical result, Qarabag has scored 65 goals while conceding 15, creating a 50-goal difference between the teams.

Qarabag has found the net in every match against Sabail, except for the technical result. Meanwhile, Sabail has failed to earn a single point in their last five meetings.

The highly anticipated Qarabag vs. Sabail clash kicks off at 19:00.

Idman.biz

