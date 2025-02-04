4 February 2025
Samad Gurbanov: "Abolishing the foreign player limit will boost local players' efforts"

Football
News
4 February 2025 11:59
The removal of the foreign player limit starting next season will intensify competition among Azerbaijani footballers, motivating them to work harder in order to stay in the squad.

In an interview with Report, Samad Gurbanov, a member of the Executive Committee of the Azerbaijan Football Federation (AFFA), shared these insights, Idman.biz reports.

Gurbanov discussed the recent meeting of the AFFA Executive Committee and emphasized that national team players must work harder. "The national team needs quality players. Local footballers must compete with foreign players. That is the beauty of football," he explained.

The former footballer also highlighted the importance of increasing the number of teams in the Misli Premier League. "I have supported this idea as well. The more teams there are, the more the country’s football will develop. An increase in the number of clubs will benefit the national team and also assist the head coach. Local players will have more opportunities to play in clubs. The more teams there are, the better it is. The league’s regulations will be discussed at the next meeting, which is planned for about 10-15 days. All these points will be addressed."

Idman.biz

