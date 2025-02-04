4 February 2025
AFFA Executive Committee holds meeting – Key decisions announced - PHOTO

4 February 2025 09:24
AFFA Executive Committee holds meeting – Key decisions announced

Today, under the leadership of AFFA President Rovshan Najaf, the Executive Committee convened its latest meeting at the AFFA administrative building.

According to İdman.biz, key agenda items were discussed during the session.

Key decisions from the meeting:
The Executive Committee approved the appointment of Jahangir Farajullayev as AFFA's new General Secretary.
The committee confirmed AFFA's budget for 2025.
The 2025-2028 development strategy was adopted to guide AFFA’s future initiatives.

Changes in the Misli Premier League:
The number of teams in the Misli Premier League will increase from 10 to 12 starting from the 2025/2026 season. The championship’s regulations and format will be finalized in an upcoming Executive Committee meeting.
The committee decided to remove the foreign player limit from the 2025/2026 season onwards. Instead, the following regulations will apply:
A maximum of 17 foreign players can be listed on the match squad.
Up to 11 foreign players can be on the field simultaneously.

Foreign Player Fees: Clubs will be required to pay fees based on the number of foreign players registered:
1-7 foreign players: 5,000 AZN
8-12 foreign players: 10,000 AZN
13-15 foreign players: 100,000 AZN
16 or more foreign players: 200,000 AZN

The fee applies to all foreign players, regardless of whether they play for their national teams.
Clubs that field local players will receive financial bonuses, funded through the collected foreign player fees.

National Team Coaching Decisions:
The contract of Ilham Yadullayev, head coach of Azerbaijan’s U17 national team (born in 2008), has been extended until May 1, 2025, to oversee the team’s participation in the UEFA Development Tournament.

Coaching appointments for other national youth teams will be determined in the next Executive Committee meeting.

Idman.biz

